Goodyear to open new retail concept store in Detroit

Goodyear is opening its Goodyear Motor City Garage, its first retail concept store at 3075 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit, just in time for the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise.

The store, which the company says is inspired by destination concepts such as a Starbucks Reserve Roastery or a Nike House of Innovation, will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

As a special Goodyear Auto Service Center, the store will display the company's products, technology and heritage. It will also provide the same services available at normal service locations, including tire sales and installation, oil changes, alignments, brake service and free vehicle inspections.

Goodyear

"Detroit's car culture makes it the perfect place to showcase our new retail concept alongside our Mobile Garage service that can install tires and service your vehicle right in your driveway," said Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart.

Two Goodyear Blimps will also take over Detroit's skies that weekend, marking the first double-blimp appearance in Detroit in almost two decades.

The annual Woodward Dream Cruise attracts around one million visitors and 40,000 classic cars along Woodward Avenue to celebrate car culture.

The Akron-based company will display vehicles from the General Motors Heritage Center and Archive during the Woodward Dream Cruise, including the 1973 Ford Mustang convertible from the opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."