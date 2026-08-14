Michigan State Police receives "help" from goat in crash investigation

Michigan State Police troopers who were investigating a crash in Southwest Michigan last week received help from an unlikely friend — a goat.

In a social media post on Friday, MSP says troopers from the Marshall Post were at the scene of a motorcycle crash on River Road in Lockport Township on Aug. 7. That's when a Nigerian dwarf goat, or "G-9 partner," unexpectedly walked up to the scene.

Michigan State Police

MSP says a preliminary investigation showed that a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail before running away into the woods. Investigators requested a K-9 track assist.

MSP says that while authorities collected evidence, the goat jumped into the back of a police cruiser and "made it clear he wanted in on the action."

Michigan State Police

"He also thought it was cool to trample upon the point of crash trying to shadow the trooper. When he wasn't selected for the track, he staged a brief protest by returning to the Blue Goose," MSP said.

MSP says it was unable to locate the motorcycle operator.