GM to produce Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra at Michigan's Orion Assembly plant

General Motors announced that three of its SUVs and pickup trucks will be built at Michigan's Orion Assembly plant.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 15, the automaker confirmed that production of the Cadillac Escalade, the Chevy Silverado and the GMC Sierra will begin at the plant in early 2027 "to meet continued strong customer demand."

"GM is proud to call Michigan home, and these moves will further strengthen our manufacturing footprint," the company said.

The announcement comes a month after GM said it would invest $4 billion into three facilities, including Orion Assembly. At the time, the automaker said the facility would "begin production of gas-powered full-size SUVs and light-duty pickup trucks," but waited a month after to name the vehicles that would be built.

The $4 billion investment also includes expansion of the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and Spring Hill Manufacturing in Spring Hill, Tennessee. GM says the investment will allow the automaker to produce more than 2 million vehicles annually in the U.S.

"We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise," GM CEO Mary Barra said in June. "Today's (June 10) announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs. We're focused on giving customers choice and offering a broad range of vehicles they love."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Tuesday, saying, "GM and Michigan have a long, rich history. Today's product announcement in Lake Orion will bring production of some of GM's most popular and profitable vehicles, a sign of the long-term viability of this investment in Michigan. This is just the latest example of the progress we are making to create good-paying union auto jobs and grow the economy.

The governor added, "We don't care what you drive—gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric—as long as it's made in Michigan. Together, let's keep bringing manufacturing home, growing the middle class, and making more stuff in Michigan."

Note: The video above previously aired on June 11, 2025.