GM plans 350 layoffs in January at 2 Lansing sites, automaker confirms

General Motors says 350 workers will be laid off in January at its Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping and Lansing Regional Stamping sites, both in mid-Michigan.

The details of the layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed on Aug. 12 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The layoff date is Jan. 14, 2027. It affects 350 people in Eaton and Ingham counties. The positions include team member, team leader, assembly operator and stamping operator.

GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said that, as part of the automaker's $1.25 billion investment in future vehicle production, Lansing Grand River Assembly will be on "downtime" for needed "retooling" in January 2027.

"Impacted employees may be eligible for opportunities at other GM facilities or supplemental unemployment pay equivalent to 74% of their hourly wage in accordance with the National GM-UAW contract," Kelly said. "We anticipate recalling affected employees back to Lansing Grand River at the end of the retooling period."

The Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping site is at 920 Townsend Street. The assembly section builds the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. The stamping section serves multiple GM facilities and brands. This site began assembly in 2001 and stamping in 2016. The workers are represented by United Auto Workers Local 652.

The Lansing Regional Stamping site is at 8175 Millett Highway. The site began stamping in 2004 and serves multiple GM facilities and brands. The stamping workers are represented by United Auto Workers Local 652. There is also the Delta Township Assembly plant at that location, which builds the GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies undergoing mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department if certain size or employment thresholds are met.

The above video originally aired on May 12, 2026.