GLWA warns of potential flooding as severe storms are possible in southeast Michigan Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is expected for southeast Michigan again Friday, and the Great Lakes Water Authority is advising residents to take caution as there is potential for flooding.

Officials say that while there is uncertainty in recording the exact path of the storm that's headed for the region, the heaviest rainfall is expected to be between one and 1.5 inches at a high intensity.

Because of this, local flooding can occur, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for later this afternoon and through the night.

The GLWA is warning residents to take caution. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding during storms should take caution and remove valuable items from basements. In addition, residents are asked to refrain from running their washing machines and dishwashers during severe rainstorms.

Officials say its facilities are staffed, and the regional system is working as designed, with the capacity to handle the expected rain.