5-year-old girl shot on Detroit's east side after trick-or-treating: "This is just senseless"

Police in Detroit are investigating after they said a 5-year-old girl was injured when shots were fired into a home she was in Saturday night on Halloween.

Officers responded to Children's Hospital after learning of the shooting around 9 p.m. While speaking with the parents of the girl at the hospital, they determined the incident happened on the 5200 block of Iroquois Street, located on Detroit's west side, according to Deputy Chief Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department.

Investigators say the girl had just finished trick-or-treating and was playing when shots were fired into the back of the home. As of Saturday night, she's in stable condition.

"She had to tell her mom; she said, 'I think I've been shot,'" Williams said during a news conference Saturday night.

He later warned that police are actively pursuing those responsible for the shooting.

"For our victim, she was in her Halloween costume at the time she got shot. So, something that, celebrating, enjoying the evening, enjoying Halloween, and this happens. This is just senseless," Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.