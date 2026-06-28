Girl dies after going underwater in Detroit River, police say

A girl is dead after going underwater in the Detroit River by Maheras-Gentry Park on the east side of Detroit Saturday night, according to police.

Officials received a call around 8:30 p.m. about two children, one of whom was later identified as the girl, who were in the water by the park. Police said one of them had been taken out before responding law enforcement arrived at the scene, but the girl "had not resurfaced."

"We went to our rescue efforts," Detroit Police Department Commander Lawrence Purifoy said while at the scene on Saturday night. "Unfortunately, our rescue efforts turned into a recovery effort."

Purifoy said the girl was later found dead in the river. The other child was okay after they were taken out of the water, according to police. Their ages have yet to be disclosed.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Detroit Fire Department also responded to the incident, according to officials.