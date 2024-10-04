General Motors cancels production on Friday at Flint Assembly due to Hurricane Helene

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors confirmed that it canceled all shifts at the Flint Assembly on Friday due to Hurricane Helene.

The automaker said the hurricane had impacted suppliers, and the company is working with them to resume operations as soon as possible. GM also temporarily halted production at the Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas on Oct. 4 and 7.

More than 220 people have been confirmed dead as the hurricane swept through the U.S. Southeast. Officials expect the death toll to rise as recovery efforts continue.

The hurricane destroyed multiple communities, prompting President Biden to issue major disaster declarations for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Members of Michigan Task Force One traveled to North Carolina to assist in rescue efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas. The task force estimated that it rescued more than 40 people stranded.

The team, which is described as the "special ops of firefighters," returned to Michigan on Friday.