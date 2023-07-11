Gas station shooting victim sues ExxonMobil for $150 million

(CBS DETROIT) - A second Detroit gas station triple shooting victim has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit claims the Exxon Mobil clerk working the night of the shooting was negligent when he locked the doors and prevented the victims from running from the gunman.

David Langston was one of the three people shot by a gas station customer at a Detroit ExxonMobil on May 6. Langston's best friend, Gregory Kelly, was killed in the shooting. Langston said since then, he doesn't smile anymore.

"I don't even know how to be happy. Like right now, I really can't talk. It's sad, that was my brother," said Langston.

The shooting happened after the clerk locked the gas station doors, trying to prevent the suspect from shoplifting an item that cost less than four dollars. The suspect threatened to shoot if the door wasn't unlocked, the customers inside said they begged the clerk to open the doors, but he did not, and the suspect fired at them.

"I stopped a bullet from hitting my head."

Langston was shot in his back, side, and hand, and has had multiple surgeries since. His best friend was killed, and a third customer was injured.

"I'm always scared, I'm always looking behind my back. Post-traumatic stress is strong on me right now."

He is now suing ExxonMobil for $150 million.

"There's no amount of money that's going to make what he went through right, but we're going to do the best we can by making ExxonMobil and everyone else who had a part in this situation accountable," said attorney Michael Fortner.

Langston's attornies said this is not an isolated incident, and there needs to be additional training.

"I believe that the lawsuit is necessary to bring accountability to training practices throughout the city, through the state, and having a cost-benefit analysis to let people know that are employed that human life outweighs the value of any inventory they have to sell," said attorney, Vonda Evans, Attorney.

They said they plan to file an additional lawsuit this week.