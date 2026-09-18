Michigan gas prices inch closer to $5 a gallon, diesel costs set another record

Michigan's retail gas and diesel prices have risen noticeably every day this week, with gas prices inching closer to $5 a gallon and diesel prices continuing to set record highs, according to AAA's database.

The AAA gas price report is based on local averages and is updated overnight. A spot check of some gas stations in Southeast Michigan early Friday showed that some were already starting to post diesel prices at $7.09.

"If you're in the Great Lakes - MI, IN, WI, IL, OH - you remain at risk of gas price increases today," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, posted on social media Friday morning.

Unleaded regular gas in Michigan

The price of regular unleaded gas has gone up every day this week. That's the blend most likely used in passenger cars. The AAA price reports this week are as follows:

$4.31 on Monday.

$4.43 on Tuesday.

$4.54 on Wednesday.

$4.75 on Thursday.

$4.89 on Friday.

AAA's database shows there are several counties in Michigan where the local average price on Friday is between $4.90 and $4.99.

Michigan's record price for regular unleaded gas is $5.22, set in June 2022.

Diesel fuel in Michigan

Diesel fuel is the blend most likely to be used in larger vehicles such as commercial trucks and agricultural equipment. The AAA price reports this week are as follows:

$6.14 on Monday.

$6.25 on Tuesday.

$6.34 on Wednesday.

$6.54 on Thursday

$6.67 on Friday.

Michigan's new record price for diesel fuel is $6.67 set on Friday, continuing a daily trend of breaking records as the prices spike.

Unleaded regular gas national average

Michigan gas prices lately have mirrored the national average. The AAA price reports this week are as follows:

$4.31 on Monday.

$4.32 on Tuesday.

$4.36 on Wednesday.

$4.43 on Thursday.

$4.46 on Friday.

The national record is $5.01, set in June 2022.

Diesel fuel national average

The AAA price reports for diesel fuel this week are as follows:

$6.23 on Monday.

$6.26 on Tuesday.

$6.31 on Wednesday.

$6.39 on Thursday.

$6.44 on Friday

The new national record is $6.44, set on Friday, continuing a run of records beaten daily.

What about dropping the fuel taxes?

There have been multiple proposals and suggestions in response to the high fuel prices during spring and summer 2026 to suspend federal and state diesel and gas taxes. While they have mostly stayed in the talking stage, none of the proposals appear to be enough to bring fuel prices back to their 2025 price points.

The only pullback made available to Michigan motorists wasn't actually a tax – it was a bypassing the requirement in 2026 for a more expensive summer blend of gasoline in several Southeast Michigan counties. The summer blend is meant to help limit the chances of smog in the Metro Detroit area.

The federal gas tax has not been suspended since the establishment of the Highway Trust Fund in 1956.

The federal gas tax pays most of the money that goes into the Highway Trust Fund, according to a Congressional report earlier this year that studied the impact of the federal gas tax. The amount currently works out to 18.3 cents per gallon for gas and 24.3 cents per gallon for diesel.

"Reducing the price of gas by 18.4 cents per gallon by suspending the federal gas tax and passing this amount through to consumers could provide some price relief. However, even with an 18.4-cent reduction, gas prices would still have risen more than $1.30 per gallon between February 23 and May 11, 2026," the Congressional report said.

Michigan state gas taxes are calculated on a predictable base rate that is currently 52.4 cents per gallon, the Michigan Department of Treasury says. The money goes to state highways, county roads, public transit and local recreation projects.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 17, 2026.