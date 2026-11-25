A decision to close one of three high schools in the Walled Lake Consolidated School District is on the table, and it's drawing a lot of opposition in the community, with many parents telling CBS News Detroit that the proposal caught them off guard.

"We need to take a big step back and gather more data to see whether this is the change that even needs to be made at this time because there's just not the evidence to support it," said parent Kate Mclean.

CBS Detroit

Mclean, an alumna of Walled Lake Central High School, says the possible closure came out of nowhere.

"Over the last five years, not only are we covering and operating expenses year to year, but we're also adding a surplus for the last four consecutive years. The data doesn't support that we're losing money and that we can't sustain the three high school model. It just doesn't. So, that leaves a lot of us wondering where is this conversation even coming from," Mclean said.

In 2024, voters approved a $250 million bond in the district with about $51 million budgeted for improvements at Walled Lake Central.

A recent study presented by consulting firm Plante Moran cited declining enrollment and widespread underutilization across the Walled Lake Consolidated School District. Based on the findings, the proposal suggested closing Walled Lake Central.

"We have space that's not being used, and we need to find a way to use it better. There's money problems, and there's ways to solve them," said Shayna Levin.

CBS Detroit

Levin, a parent in the district and former school board member, tells CBS News Detroit that she understands the financial obligations, but doesn't agree with how school leaders are handling the process.

"I don't necessarily agree that the building needs to be taken offline. I just think it may need to be repurposed. What really needs to happen is the school board and the administration needs to have radical transparency when it comes to how these decisions are being made," Levin said. "People want to understand why. Why now? What is this going to accomplish? And then what are the options? And then what's the timing going to be like?"

District Superintendent Michael Lonze addressed the community in a letter on Nov. 20, emphasizing that no decisions have been finalized. Meanwhile, parents continue to urge school leaders to develop alternatives and consider the impact this closure could have on the community.

"There are so many things to consider. Is it justified to make this change? And if so, why now? What are the consequences on the back end? What are the financial losses? What are the staff losses? How would student learning outcomes and student health and wellbeing be impacted?" said Mclean.

Discussions are expected to continue at next week's school board meeting on Dec.3.

Read Superintendent Michael Lonze's full letter below: