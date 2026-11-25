Future of Walled Lake Central High School draws community opposition
A decision to close one of three high schools in the Walled Lake Consolidated School District is on the table, and it's drawing a lot of opposition in the community, with many parents telling CBS News Detroit that the proposal caught them off guard.
"We need to take a big step back and gather more data to see whether this is the change that even needs to be made at this time because there's just not the evidence to support it," said parent Kate Mclean.
Mclean, an alumna of Walled Lake Central High School, says the possible closure came out of nowhere.
"Over the last five years, not only are we covering and operating expenses year to year, but we're also adding a surplus for the last four consecutive years. The data doesn't support that we're losing money and that we can't sustain the three high school model. It just doesn't. So, that leaves a lot of us wondering where is this conversation even coming from," Mclean said.
In 2024, voters approved a $250 million bond in the district with about $51 million budgeted for improvements at Walled Lake Central.
A recent study presented by consulting firm Plante Moran cited declining enrollment and widespread underutilization across the Walled Lake Consolidated School District. Based on the findings, the proposal suggested closing Walled Lake Central.
"We have space that's not being used, and we need to find a way to use it better. There's money problems, and there's ways to solve them," said Shayna Levin.
Levin, a parent in the district and former school board member, tells CBS News Detroit that she understands the financial obligations, but doesn't agree with how school leaders are handling the process.
"I don't necessarily agree that the building needs to be taken offline. I just think it may need to be repurposed. What really needs to happen is the school board and the administration needs to have radical transparency when it comes to how these decisions are being made," Levin said. "People want to understand why. Why now? What is this going to accomplish? And then what are the options? And then what's the timing going to be like?"
District Superintendent Michael Lonze addressed the community in a letter on Nov. 20, emphasizing that no decisions have been finalized. Meanwhile, parents continue to urge school leaders to develop alternatives and consider the impact this closure could have on the community.
"There are so many things to consider. Is it justified to make this change? And if so, why now? What are the consequences on the back end? What are the financial losses? What are the staff losses? How would student learning outcomes and student health and wellbeing be impacted?" said Mclean.
Discussions are expected to continue at next week's school board meeting on Dec.3.
Read Superintendent Michael Lonze's full letter below:
November 20, 2026
Subject: Board of Education Facility Utilization Study Update
Dear Walled Lake Schools Community:
As part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences and opportunities for every student, I would like to share an update following last evening's Board of Education workshop focused on our District's most recent facility utilization study.
For this important work, we have once again partnered with Plante Moran Realpoint, a recognized leader in facility planning and utilization studies for school districts. Their team brings extensive experience helping educational organizations evaluate their facilities, plan for evolving needs, and make informed decisions that support students and communities. Plante Moran Realpoint also has a longstanding relationship with Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, having worked closely with District leadership on previous facility evaluations and planning efforts. Their familiarity with our schools, community and our long-term priorities provides valuable perspective as we continue these important conversations.
It is considered best practice for school districts to periodically review how their facilities are being utilized to ensure buildings and learning spaces are operating as efficiently and effectively as possible. More importantly, these studies help us evaluate how our facilities can best support equitable access to high-quality educational programming, expanded learning experiences, and robust extracurricular opportunities for all students. By reviewing enrollment trends, building capacities, instructional spaces, and program offerings, we can better understand how to maximize our resources while providing meaningful opportunities for students across the District.
Walled Lake Consolidated Schools has remained proactive in this work, completing facility utilization studies in 2011, 2018, 2023, and 2024. These evaluations provide valuable information to guide thoughtful, long-term planning, and help ensure our facilities continue to support the evolving educational needs of our students.
During last evening's workshop, representatives from Plante Moran Realpoint guided Board members and meeting attendees through findings related specifically to Walled Lake Central High School. This discussion was part of the District's broader, ongoing efforts to evaluate our facilities and ensure our learning environments are positioned to provide the strongest possible educational experiences for students.
The workshop provided an opportunity for the Board of Education to review the findings, ask questions, and better understand the considerations that may inform future facility planning. It is important to emphasize that the presentation and discussion of these findings do not represent a final decision regarding any school or facility. Rather, this is an important step in a thoughtful and transparent planning process.
We recognize that our schools are more than buildings. They are places where students learn, relationships are built, and lasting memories are made. As we consider the future of our facilities, our priority remains ensuring that every student has access to outstanding educational experiences, enriching programs, and opportunities to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.
To provide transparency and keep our school community informed, we have established a Facility Utilization Study webpage where families, staff, and community members can access presentations, study materials, and additional resources related to this ongoing work. We encourage you to visit this page to learn more and stay informed as the process continues.
Thank you for your continued partnership and support of Walled Lake Consolidated Schools as we work together to serve Every Child, Every Day.
Sincerely,
Dr. Michael Lonze
Superintendent of Schools
Walled Lake Consolidated Schools