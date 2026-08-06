Frontier flight from Houston to Detroit evacuated after passenger makes verbal bomb threat

A Frontier flight that was bound for Metro Detroit from Houston was deplaned on Thursday after airline officials said a passenger made a verbal bomb threat.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Frontier said flight 1958 was preparing to take off from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport when the passenger allegedly made the threat. Airline officials said the other passengers were evacuated "as a matter of precaution and in coordination with local and federal authorities."

"Law enforcement found nothing of concern, and passengers are being reaccommodated on a flight later this evening," Frontier said in the statement.

According to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, one person was taken into custody, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Houston police did not provide any details on the incident at this time.