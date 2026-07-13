Metro Detroit shelter closes due to lack of funding: "We are not giving up"

A 24/7 shelter in Warren, Michigan, closed this weekend due to funding issues.

Raymond Deloatch, CEO of Friend of the Father, says his shelter in the community he calls home is one of the only 24-hour shelters in the area. He is hoping the city helps him reopen his doors after he was not considered for funding in the 2027 fiscal year budget.

"Sleeping on the sidewalk, I said something has to be done," said Deloatch.

Deloatch opened the doors to his shelter over a year ago. Off Nine Mile Road, his 7,500-square-foot building houses people from the age of 18 to people over 60. Many of them are veterans.

Deloatch told CBS News Detroit it was hard to tell the many he was serving that they had to close their doors because they didn't have the funds to operate.

"A lot of them were upset, a lot of them wanted to cry, a lot of them said, 'I don't have anywhere to go,'" said Deloatch.

Warren Mayor Lori Stone released a statement on Monday, saying she was disheartened that the nonprofit could not secure funding. Stone confirmed it was not included in the fiscal year 2027 budget, saying in part quote.

"While several City Council members have spoken about the challenges of serving Warren's unhoused population, their actions have failed to match their words," Stone said.

Deloatch told CBS News Detroit he applied for funding in the 2027 budget, but says he didn't fill out the paperwork correctly. He says he wishes he had received a heads-up.

"At any given time, they could call me and say, 'Hey, Ray, are you busy? Can you go to the main library and go to Walmart on 12 Mile, and pick up this person sleeping outside? You could have easily said, 'Hey, Ray, we want to keep the money inside the city. You need to fill this out. We will let you know if it's done wrong, and there you go,'" Deloatch said.

For now, Deloatch is doing everything he can for the people he served. He has secured affordable rates for some at a nearby motel and is giving out as much food and water as possible for those with nowhere to go.

"We are not giving up, we are not quitting," said Deloatch.

Deloatch says he has been in contact with the city and hopes something can be worked out to reopen by November.

For now, the community is welcome to donate on the shelter's website.