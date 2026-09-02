Trump-backed Freedom Fuel gas station opens location in Detroit amid federal lawsuit

A discount gas station promoted by President Trump just opened a new location in Detroit. The parent company of the Freedom Fuel Network stations is also at the center of a federal lawsuit.

Located at Harper Avenue and Cadieux Road is the new Freedom Fuel Network gas station. Fuel prices are set at $3.47 per gallon in honor of the 47th president.

"I saw that the price dropped very unusually, and it was seeming to be very affordable and good for me for the community. Gas prices have been outrageous lately, and this is something we needed," said Jobian Starks, from Detroit.

Freedom Fuel is located at an intersection with three other gas stations, all with rates at the state average of $4.09 per gallon.

"Three gas stations and competing with three others, and they $4. Like, naturally, you're going to stop right here if the gas is real. I did save $9," said Thomas Rutherford, from Detroit.

Belal Salah, the manager of the AMCO station across the street, says he noticed a significant decrease in sales after the Freedom Fuel station opened a few days ago.

"Yeah, affecting the whole area. So, they're selling at low cost. So, if it costs me $3.75 and they're selling at $3.47 ... that's possibly water," Salah said.

Salah adds there's no way his privately owned gas station could afford to lower prices.

"We're the little guys, so that's what it is. We can't compare," he said.

It's unclear how Freedom Fuel can keep costs so low. According to CNN, the parent company, KRSM, is accused of not paying for $4 million worth of gas from a supplier.

KRSM denies the allegation.

"Some of that doesn't sound particularly okay, but when it comes to the fact of our people, what our people need in this community, I'm willing to look past it," Starks said.

Despite the controversy, drivers say it's a welcome relief to see lower prices at the pump.

"I mean, it's still high. It's not $2. It's not 2.50. That's what it was a year ago, you know," Rutherford said.

"Should have been done a long time ago. We should not have had as much inflation. And really, with the price being the way that it is, even though it's high, it's still managing," said Shondrell Green, from Detroit.

"Truly, it is because people still got to live today. We still have jobs now. Kids are back in school. It's a lot of more driving back and forth. This and that. We need a break, and this is the break that benefits everybody," Starks said.