Free bike rentals offered at any MoGo station on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Tomorrow is free ride day with MoGo!

Individuals will be able to get a MoGo bike at any station on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ride for free.

Bikes can be returned at any station.

MoGo is a nonprofit bike share program in the city of Detroit, offering people with a convenient, and fun, way to get around the city.

There are 620 bikes at 75 different stations, providing plenty of opportunities for people to rent a MoGo bike.

For more information on MoGo, visit here.