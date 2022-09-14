Free bike rentals offered at any MoGo station on Thursday
(CBS DETROIT) - Tomorrow is free ride day with MoGo!
Individuals will be able to get a MoGo bike at any station on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ride for free.
Bikes can be returned at any station.
MoGo is a nonprofit bike share program in the city of Detroit, offering people with a convenient, and fun, way to get around the city.
There are 620 bikes at 75 different stations, providing plenty of opportunities for people to rent a MoGo bike.
For more information on MoGo, visit here.
