Watch CBS News
Local News

Free bike rentals offered at any MoGo station on Thursday

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Tomorrow is free ride day with MoGo!

Individuals will be able to get a MoGo bike at any station on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ride for free.

Bikes can be returned at any station.

MoGo is a nonprofit bike share program in the city of Detroit, offering people with a convenient, and fun, way to get around the city.

There are  620 bikes at 75 different stations, providing plenty of opportunities for people to rent a MoGo bike.

For more information on MoGo, visit here

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.