Fraser public safety officer accused of hitting restrained person in custody

A Fraser, Michigan, public safety officer is facing a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors said she struck a restrained person in custody last month, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Online court records show the officer is charged with one count of assault or assault and battery in the Oct. 6 incident. According to prosecutors, she arrested an individual who was "uncooperative and combative" that day.

The individual swallowed an unknown substance during the arrest and was taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Warren, Michigan, prosecutors said. While they were restrained for emergency treatment, the person allegedly swore and spat at the officer.

According to prosecutors, the officer then hit the restrained individual several times in the face.

The officer was arraigned on Thursday. A judge set her bond at $5,000 and ordered her not to have contact with the complaining witness, the prosecutor's office said.

If convicted, the officer faces up to 93 days in jail. As of Friday, she is on unpaid administrative leave, according to the prosecutor's office.