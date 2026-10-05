Four juveniles accused of stealing, crashing car in Ypsilanti Township, sheriff says

Four juveniles are accused of stealing a car in Superior Township and crashing it in Ypsilanti, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Dover Court after a caller reported that her car had just been stolen by unknown people and was headed south toward Holmes Road in Ypsilanti Township, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says that the blue Chevrolet Cruze was observed traveling east on Clark Road at high speed, and deputies' attempts to catch up with the vehicle failed.

The car then crashed into an occupied residence on Ridge Road at Clark Road in Ypsilanti, the sheriff's office says.

The four juveniles and the residents were uninjured, the sheriff says. The four juveniles were turned over to their parents after being medically evaluated by first responders, the sheriff's office says.

The incident is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Washtenaw County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office Division for review.