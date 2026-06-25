Thieves steal 4 air conditioners in Center Line neighborhood, police say

According to Center Line police, at least four air conditioning units from a neighborhood were stolen late last week, and investigators say similar thefts have occurred in Warren as well.

Now, multiple residents are left worried about what's to come next week with extremely hot temperatures in the forecast.

"I was actually scared to look at the weather, and then I just looked a little while ago, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' So yeah, it's going to be pretty toasty in there," Maggie Demos said.

Demos, who lives in the Kramer Homes co-op, is now planning a beach day or two next week after she got a call last Friday from a maintenance man saying her air-conditioning unit had been stolen.

"I was shocked because I was just using it that night before, and confused, like how did they take it?" she said.

Demos thinks her air-conditioner, like several others in the area, has been targeted because of the value of the copper inside.

"They must have done it once or twice before if they weren't hurt because I know it was going," she said.

Demos has since purchased a temporary window unit, but says her first floor isn't feeling much cool air at all and is now stuck facing a big price tag for a new air conditioner.

"I got a quote, and it's a little under 6 thousand dollars for a new one. I don't have the money for that. I'm a single mom," Demos said.

Right across the street from Demos and her neighbors, the air conditioner was stolen as well. It's what has inspired neighbor Darian to start thinking about how to protect his own cool air.

"Bought a lot of cameras," said Darian.

The co-op where they live said it will now increase security patrols, but the thought of brazen thieves coming and stealing these large units. Is still a shock to the residents living here.

"Yeah, it's very heavy, it's probably 100 pounds or so. I'm surprised to see people can go and pick it up. It's kind of crazy," said Darian.