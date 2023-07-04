3 dead, 8 injured after shooting in Fort Worth, Texas parking lot

3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting 3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting 05:30

Officers responding to reports of gunfire late Monday night found 11 shooting victims in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, police said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospitals.

The other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren't known, police said.

Some of the victims were brought to hospitals in private vehicles and the rest by ambulance.

Police said it's believed ten victims were adults and the other is a juvenile.

There were no reports of any arrests and the reason for the gunfire wasn't immediately clear.

Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer told reporters there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting just before midnight.

An investigation is ongoing.