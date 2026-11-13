Former Michigan state Rep. John Reilly dies after bicycle crash in Orion Township

Former Michigan Republican state Rep. John Reilly has died after striking a bypass pipe while riding a bicycle on a pathway in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, Reilly, 68, was riding a bicycle along a safety path when he hit a large bypass pipe that was extended across the pathway near the post office on Lapeer Road.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to the scene around 6 a.m. for a report of a medical emergency.

The sheriff's office says bystanders administered CPR before a sheriff's deputy arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. Medics subsequently provided advanced life support, taking Reilly to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Authorities have not released information about the injuries that led to Reilly's death.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Reilly's family, friends and all those impacted by this devastating incident," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We are grateful to the citizens and first responders who immediately took action to provide lifesaving care."

Reilly represented Michigan's 46th district in the state House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023.

In a post on Facebook, Michigan Republican Party chair and state Sen. Jim Runestad called Reilly "one of the kindest, most ethical, and principled legislators I have ever served with—or, frankly, interacted with—in state politics," and said Reilly's passing "is a great tragedy for his family and also for the state of Michigan."

Oakland County Executive David Coulter issued the following statement on social media, saying, "I'm deeply saddened by former State Rep. John Reilly's death. He was passionate about serving his community, a strong business leader and loved his family and faith. I'm sending my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and friends."

According to Bouchard, the bypass pipe was associated with an Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's Office sewer-lining project conducted within the Michigan Department of Transportation right-of-way.

"Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and provide answers to the many questions it has understandably raised," Bouchard said.