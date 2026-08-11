Former Michigan police officer sentenced to probation for falsifying salvage vehicle inspections

A former police officer in Lincoln Township, Michigan, was sentenced to 18 months of probation with the first 90 days in jail for falsifying salvage vehicle inspections, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Jonathan Chase, 55, of Stevensville, pleaded no contest to one count of misconduct in office and one count of false certification in June.

Chase was initially charged in October 2025 after state prosecutors alleged that he submitted the falsified forms to the Michigan Department of State. He was the sole officer responsible for those certifications in the Lincoln Township Police Department.

State officials say the salvage vehicle inspections are conducted to ensure that vehicles that are extensively damaged or reconstructed are safe and do not carry parts traced to stolen cars. Officers like Chase, who perform inspections, are responsible for certifying the origin of all parts on the car.

"We trust law enforcement to protect our communities, not misuse their authority," Attorney General Dana Nessel said at the time the Chase pleaded. "By falsifying these inspections, this officer put unverified vehicles on our roads and jeopardized public safety. I am proud of the FORCE Team and the Michigan State Police for securing this conviction and holding him accountable."