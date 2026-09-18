Former Metro Detroit doctor sentenced in child pornography case

A former Metro Detroit doctor was sentenced to prison on charges of receiving child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Lincoln Erickson, 32, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty in May to the receipt of child pornography, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gordon Jr. announced.

FBI agents arrested Erickson on Dec. 10, 2025, and he has remained in custody since, federal prosecutors say.

Before his arrest, Erickson was a medical resident at a public university and worked in the Detroit metropolitan area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court records show that agents discovered videos of minors engaging in sex acts and AI-generated child pornography on Erickson's phone, according to federal prosecutors. Federal prosecutors say that Erickson also attempted to convince another man to allow Erickson to bathe the man's children and admitted to making plans to travel to the man's house for that purpose.

Gordon was joined in the announcement by Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Division.



"Anyone who possesses child sexual abuse material should expect severe consequences, and today, this sexual predator begins paying the price for his actions with more than 100 months in federal prison," Runyan said in a statement. "I am grateful for the relentless work of our FBI Detroit Crimes Against Children Squad and our task force officers from the Detroit Police Department for aggressively pursuing those who victimize children and helping to hold them accountable."