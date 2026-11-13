Former Hazel Park employee sues city, alleging sexual harassment

A former employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the Michigan city of Hazel Park, claiming her tenure there included years of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Linda Murado of Ferndale filed the civil case on Nov. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against the Oakland County community. In the lawsuit, Murado alleged misconduct by City Manager Edward Klobucher, who was her direct supervisor at City Hall. She also noted that she had previously filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Murado seeks back pay and lost benefits along with compensatory damages for mental and emotional distress. She left employment with the City of Hazel Park in October 2025.

"The City (and Mr. Klobucher) deny the allegations contained in the Complaint and intend to vigorously defend. The veracity of the allegations will be tested in the litigation process," the city's attorney, Timothy Ferrand, said in response to the case.

For his part, Klobucher said in response to a query from CBS News Detroit, "I'm sorry, I am unable to comment on pending litigation."

In the lawsuit, Murado said she worked in the city manager's office for 10 years, holding a variety of roles and responsibilities. She alleges that during her employment, she was subject to "unwelcome sexual conduct and communication" that included giving kisses, taking photographs of her, and calling her his "work wife." Murado said she also began dressing and styling her hair differently to avoid attention.

When a position opened in another department, Murado said she sought that role, but added that Klobucher refused to allow the transfer out of his office.

"Klobucher controlled Plaintiff's pay, her leave, her assignments, and whether she could move to another position in the City," the lawsuit said.

She ended up submitting her resignation in October 2025.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 12, 2026.