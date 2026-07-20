Former Flint police officer Corey Joseph Graves charged with attempted murder in on-duty shooting

A now-former police officer from Flint, Michigan, was charged with attempted murder over an on-duty shooting in January.

Corey Joseph Graves, 39, of Genesee County, faces one count each of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and misconduct in office, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said. He was arraigned on Sunday in 67th District Court in Genesee County, court records show. All three charges are felonies.

The Michigan State Police, which investigated the shooting, reported that Graves was on duty as a Flint Police Department officer on Jan. 20, 2026. About 9 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office, Graves allegedly told his patrol partner that he received a text message providing the location of a man he was searching for, and that this person was at the time attempting to break into an apartment.

In response to that conversation, Graves and his partner drove to an area in the City of Flint, near the City of Burton and Genesee Township lines, in an effort to locate the man.

During that search, prosecutors said, Graves found the man sleeping inside a parked vehicle.

"While standing outside the driver's side of the vehicle, Graves ordered the man several times to open the door. After waking up, the man started the vehicle, placed it in gear, and began to drive away," prosecutors said.

Investigators said Graves then fired two rounds from his service pistol through the driver's side front window. He was standing about 8 feet away from the vehicle at the time, the report said.

The driver was injured in the shoulder as a result of the shooting, but was able to drive away from the scene. He was found six days later in Florida and has since been extradited to Michigan on unrelated charges.

"The Michigan State Police investigation further alleges that neither Graves nor his partner notified police dispatch that they were searching for the individual until after the shooting had occurred. Investigators also allege that Graves had an ongoing personal dispute with the man and had repeatedly targeted him in prior encounters, including arresting him on more than six occasions for various alleged offenses," the prosecutor's office said.

Bond was denied, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 30.

Other than saying he was now a former officer, the report did not indicate when Graves left the department.