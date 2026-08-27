Former Farmington Public Schools employee accused of embezzling more than $100,000

A former Farmington Public Schools employee is facing charges for embezzling at least $100,000.

Farmington Public Schools says Hatty Ligon transitioned to her role as a district liaison supporting students experiencing homelessness in 2013. She's being investigated for embezzling upwards of $100,000 in funds she began having access to at that same time.

In a letter to families, Farmington Public School District superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin said the funds involved in the alleged embezzlement were a mix of district and grant dollars that went toward helping students experiencing homelessness secure housing and transportation to and from school.

"It was a slow progression that just a couple years ago we realized there were some anomalies and then we went backwards to figure that out," Dr. Coffin said.

She says Ligon was immediately placed on leave when the district discovered the missing funds and cut her off from further access to them. She says Ligon has since retired after a 30-year career with Farmington Public Schools, and is the only one in the district being investigated on these allegations.

"This was somebody who we trusted, somebody that our families trusted, that we respected, that was recognized for her work. It's very hard for our district to process," she said.

In addition to the felony embezzlement charge, Ligon faces four felony counts of falsifying or failing to file tax returns and a misdemeanor charge related to the safe storage of public funds.

"It hasn't impacted any of the student services that we're providing now or in the future," Dr. Coffin said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Ligon's attorney, but he wasn't immediately available to provide a comment.

Ligon appeared in front of a 47th District Court judge on Tuesday, who set a $500,000 bond. She faces up to 20 years in prison if she's found guilty of embezzlement.