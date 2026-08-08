Former Detroit firefighter charged in several home fires and a firehouse break-in

A former Detroit firefighter is accused of setting several homes on fire, stealing items from one of the residences and breaking into a firehouse, where he allegedly took personal belongings, over a 25-day period, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said 52-year-old Eric Dwayne Anderson forced entry into a home on the 8500 block of Bryden Street on July 10 between 6:20 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. and stole a refrigerator, stove and two puppies. Just before 7:15 a.m., he set the residence on fire and left the scene.

Five days later, Anderson set fire to a garage at a home on the 8500 block of Central Street and a dumpster in front of a residence on the 8300 block of Bryden Street before fleeing the area, according to prosecutors.

During the morning of July 29, Anderson was again on the 8500 block of Bryden Street and allegedly set a home on fire. While members of the Detroit Fire Department responded to the blaze, he entered a firehouse on the 6300 block of West Chicago and stole "multiple personal items belonging to the firefighters," prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Anderson went to a home on the 8500 block of Roselawn Street, set it on fire and fled, prosecutors allege. He was arrested on Friday as a result of an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

No one was injured in the four incidents, the prosecutor's office said.

Anderson is charged with two counts of second-degree arson, two counts of fifth-degree arson, four counts of larceny, four counts of stealing and/or retaining a financial transaction device without consent and one count each of third-degree arson, second-degree home invasion and breaking and entering a building with intent in connection with the incidents, online court records show.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, particularly because they involve a former member of the Detroit Fire Department and an alleged theft from a firehouse while our firefighters were out answering a call for help," Charles Simms, Detroit's executive fire commissioner, said in a written statement.

Anderson resigned from the city agency in June 2023.