Forensic analyst Edward Wagrowski testifies about reviewing phones, surveillance video from Oxford shooting in James Crumbley trial

Edward Wagrowski, a former detective and computer crimes analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the second person to testify during the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter.

James Crumbley has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where his son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people.

Opening statements were delivered Thursday morning, followed by a testimony from Molly Darnell, an Oxford High School teacher who was shot during the shooting.

Wagrowski was the second person called to testify.

Right now, Wagrowski works for the U.S. Secret Service but worked for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and went to the high school on the day of the shooting.

He explained how they get information from cell phones during investigations.

He says during the Oxford High School shooting investigation, they reviewed information from several phones that were seized.

Wagrowski testified that he reviewed the phones and social media data of the shooter and his parents.

On Nov. 30, 2021, he was called to Oxford High School after receiving the report of a shooting.

He got emotional as he shared details about heading to the high school. He said that as he was heading to the high school, he saw several patrol cars from different agencies heading that way, too.

As they crossed an intersection, he was the lead car, so he stopped at one of the intersections they passed on the way to block traffic and counted at least 16 patrol vehicles going past him.

When they got to the Meijer, he described seeing students who weren't dressed for the cold weather.

As they were ushering everyone into the Meijer store, he said it was crazy when parents and school buses arrived in the parking lot. "...So I just see the parents, like, you see them, almost praying that their happy kid came off the bus."

Wagrowski then headed to the school to help with the surveillance video since he was better versed in that area.

He saw other law enforcement officials once he got there, and he had to review video footage to determine when and how the shooting started. As he was doing this, the high school was still being cleared.

Wagrowski said there are at least 100 cameras in the high school, and he was responsible for reviewing the footage.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews dismissed the jurors for their lunch break, but Wagrowki's testimony will continue when they return.