James Crumbley trial opening statements focus on his actions as a parent before Oxford High School shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Opening statements for the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, began Thursday.

James Crumbley is on trial in connection to the actions of his son, who killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews started the day by referencing three exhibits, 45, 52, and 62, which were text messages between Jennifer Crumbley and her son when the parents were at the horse barn together.

Matthews said there is no indication that James Crumbley was with his wife when those text messages were exchanged, and there is no evidence that James knew about those messages.

Exhibit 78, which is a message between the shooter and his friend, will also not be admitted because the "shooter's state of mind is not at issue." In the message sent on the morning of the shooting, her son had told his friend he was going to do something really bad.

Matthews also said that the jury questionnaire could be shared with the public. This is what potential jurors had to fill out before the trial.

After giving an explanation to the jury, opening statements began.

"You're here to decide the level of gross negligence of James Crumbley," said Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast. "You will learn throughout this trial that he was the adult out of anyone to prevent these kids' deaths."

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said that he would present evidence that shows them that the shooting was foreseeable.

"You're going to learn that those kids would still be alive today if James Crumbley seized any one of the tragically small and easy opportunities given to him to prevent his son from committing murder," said Keast.

The evidence is from as early as the spring of 2021, which includes evidence of the shooter telling his friend that he had asked his father for help.

He showed photos of the gun and from the shooting range, along with a photo of the cable lock that came with the gun, which was still in its packaging.

Keast then showed photos of two other guns that were in the Crumbley's house and a photo of the math worksheet in which the shooter had made disturbing drawings, including a drawing of a gun.

"There is no claim that James Crumbley bought the gun knowing what his son was going to do," said Keast as he explained how the father can be held responsible for the shooting. He also explained how a defendant can be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Keast said they will call 15-20 witnesses to testify.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman then began her opening statement.

She said that the prosecution would try to prove that the father knew what was happening with his son but claimed that was not true.

"Ladies and gentlemen, James Crumbley was not aware that his son had access to that firearm."

She also referenced James Crumbley being a Doordash driver, and discussed how that doesn't make his job or duties less important.

"Please do follow the law," Lehman said to the jury as she concluded her opening statement. "And I am confident; we are confident that if you do that if you follow the law, that you will find James Crumbley not guilty."