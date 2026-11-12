Ford opens new 79,000-square-foot Vault showcasing 125 vehicles and more than a century of history

From a classic Model T to limited-edition Mustangs and concept cars that never reached production, Ford is bringing more than a century of automotive history together under one roof.

The company revealed its new Ford Vault along Hannan Road in Romulus on Thursday. It's a 79,000-square-foot space inside a former Amazon warehouse that houses 125 vehicles from Ford's collection.

The collection includes historic trucks, classic cars, concept vehicles and automobiles that became part of pop culture.

Ted Ryan, Ford's archives and heritage brand manager, said the collection highlights the many ways the company has influenced American culture and the automotive industry over nearly 125 years.

Some of the vehicles may also surprise visitors. Ryan pointed to a Mustang featured on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as one example of Ford's connection to television and pop culture.

The Vault also includes Jay Leno's 1934 Flathead Ford pickup truck.

But the space is about more than preserving the past.

Ford designers, engineers, and other employees will have access to the collection, allowing them to study earlier designs and draw inspiration for future vehicles.

One example is the first F-150 built at the Rouge complex, which looks considerably different from the trucks being produced there today, Ryan said.

Gordon Platto, Ford's design director, said that seeing the vehicles up close can spark new ideas and inspire the design process.

The Vault took about three years to develop. Ford says it eventually plans to open the space to the public, although access is currently reserved for employees.

A special event scheduled for this weekend is already sold out.

The facility can accommodate up to 5,000 people, according to Ford.