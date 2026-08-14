Ford unveils 795 horsepower Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible at Woodward Dream Cruise

The Woodward Dream Cruise is known for celebrating automotive culture, and this year, Ford Racing is using the iconic event to introduce a new addition to its performance lineup.

At Mustang Alley, enthusiasts can get an up-close look at vehicles from across the Mustang family while Ford Racing prepares to unveil the Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible, a supercharged, 795-horsepower vehicle the company says is the most powerful production Mustang convertible ever built.

Ford says the reveal is intended to connect directly with the enthusiasts who have helped make the Woodward Dream Cruise one of the nation's premier automotive events.

"The ultimate opportunity to reveal the Dark Horse SC Convertible, and Woodward Dream Cruise is absolutely perfect because it's a place for Ford enthusiasts, Mustang enthusiasts, Mustang fans to see the vehicles," said Ryan Shaughnessy, Mustang brand manager.

Among those already taking in the sights are Brian Alexander and his son, Michael, who traveled from Massachusetts for the event.

"Those cars are really cool. I've never seen so many Ford Mustangs right there, especially from Ford Racing," Michael said.

Beyond Mustang Alley, visitors can also explore the Bronco Corral, another major attraction for Ford enthusiasts. The display highlights Bronco's off-road heritage while also showcasing a more premium side of the brand.

Natalie Simon, Ford's customer ownership and experiences manager for Enthusiast Brands, said the latest luxury-focused Bronco features several comfort upgrades aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

"It's 20% quieter, we've updated the seals and a lot of the materials we've used on it," Simon said. "We also, which is my favorite part, have ventilated seats in the front."

From high-performance Mustangs to off-road Broncos, Ford's presence at the Woodward Dream Cruise offers enthusiasts plenty to see as the annual celebration of car culture gets underway.

The event continues along Woodward Avenue with displays, vehicle showcases and thousands of automotive enthusiasts expected to participate throughout the weekend.