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Ford contract worker injured at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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A Ford contract employee was taken to a hospital following an incident on Monday morning at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

The automaker did not provide details on the reported incident, but says the first responders were immediately notified. The employee was transported for medical treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Ford says the site where the incident occurred has since been contained.

Wayne police dispatch told CBS News Detroit that they were on scene investigating a reported explosion.

The company did not provide any additional details.

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