Ford Bronco seating supplier lays off 650 workers in Detroit amid UAW strike

(CBS DETROIT) - A seating supplier is laying off hundreds of employees as the United Auto Workers and the Big Three continue to negotiate amid the targeted strikes.

Currently, there are about 13,000 UAW autoworkers on strike. The strikes are targeting one plant owned by each of the automakers and include the following:

General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A)

In addition, UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and is expected to call more plants to strike if "serious progress" isn't made by then.

The targeted strikes are also affecting suppliers.

LM Manufacturing, which is a joint venture between Magna and LAN Manufacturing, announced about 650 workers were temporarily laid off due to the strike, according to Tracy Fuerst, the vice president of corporate communications for the company.

The manufacturing company is based in Detroit and makes seats for the Ford Bronco.

Stellantis announced Wednesday it is laying off 68 employees at a plant located near Toledo. The company also expects more layoffs for its transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

In addition, General Motors said 2,000 employees at its Kansas City plant will be laid off amid the strike. Officials say there isn't any work for them because the workers rely on parts from the Missouri plant, where workers have been striking since last week.

