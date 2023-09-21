Watch CBS News
Autos

UAW President Shawn Fain to provide update on strike at 10 a.m. Friday

By Joseph Buczek, Andres Gutierrez, Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

UAW local vice president discusses negotiations with Stellantis
UAW local vice president discusses negotiations with Stellantis 06:04

(CBS DETROIT) - United Autoworkers Union President Shawn Fain is providing a strike update at 10 a.m. Friday and is expected to call on more plants to "stand up" and strike if "serious progress" is not made. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Fain's announcement and will have team coverage and expert analysis.  

How to watch

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News Detroit App

Pluto TV 

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

What plants are currently on strike?

Right now, about 13,000 workers are on strike at three plants, one each at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. 

The targeted factories include the following:

  • General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)
  • Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)
  • Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A) 

What does an average UAW worker make?

Most union workers receive an hourly wage.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average auto worker makes about $28 per hour. This wage increased about a dollar from the year before. 

Pay also depends on a worker's tenure at the automaker. The UAW wants to see the Big Three eliminate this two-tiered wage structure

Anyone who joined the company after 2007 is grouped in lower tiers, earning up to about $17 an hour. Members in the lower levels don't receive defined benefit positions.

Stellantis, General Motors announce layoffs 

Stellantis announced Wednesday it's laying off 68 workers at a plant outside Toledo because of the ongoing strike, and they're expecting more layoffs to happen at its transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

Hours earlier, GM announced that it would be laying off 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas City, Kansas because there's no work for them since they depend on parts from the Wentzville, Missouri plant where workers walked off the job last Friday.

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 3:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.