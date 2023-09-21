UAW President Shawn Fain to provide update on strike at 10 a.m. Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - United Autoworkers Union President Shawn Fain is providing a strike update at 10 a.m. Friday and is expected to call on more plants to "stand up" and strike if "serious progress" is not made.

Fain's announcement

What plants are currently on strike?

Right now, about 13,000 workers are on strike at three plants, one each at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The targeted factories include the following:

General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A)

What does an average UAW worker make?

Most union workers receive an hourly wage.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average auto worker makes about $28 per hour. This wage increased about a dollar from the year before.

Pay also depends on a worker's tenure at the automaker. The UAW wants to see the Big Three eliminate this two-tiered wage structure.

Anyone who joined the company after 2007 is grouped in lower tiers, earning up to about $17 an hour. Members in the lower levels don't receive defined benefit positions.

Stellantis, General Motors announce layoffs

Stellantis announced Wednesday it's laying off 68 workers at a plant outside Toledo because of the ongoing strike, and they're expecting more layoffs to happen at its transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

Hours earlier, GM announced that it would be laying off 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas City, Kansas because there's no work for them since they depend on parts from the Wentzville, Missouri plant where workers walked off the job last Friday.

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.