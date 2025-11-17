Ford to start selling certified used cars on Amazon

Ford Motor is partnering with Amazon to let dealers sell the automaker's certified used vehicles on the e-commerce platform, providing consumers with a way to shop for a car and arrange financing online.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker on Monday said the deal allows customers to browse local dealers' pre-owned Ford vehicle selections on Amazon Autos, and complete most paperwork online. Shoppers can then schedule a time to pick up their auto in person.

The program will debut in Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas and add other locations over time, Ford said.

The vehicles come with a manufacturer-backed warranty and other benefits, the same as if they were sold directly through a dealership.

Ford notes that the only step of the purchase process that cannot be completed online is the retrieval of the car: "No Amazon Prime delivery for cars!" the company said in a press release announcing the partnership.

Ford said that about 180 dealers have so far expressed interest in participating in the program, with 20 having already signed up.

Amazon Autos first started offering used vehicles to shoppers in August, citing interest from its dealer partners. All vehicles listed for sale through Amazon Autos are sold by participating dealerships, not Amazon, which simply facilitates transactions.

Hyundai Motor Co. has also partnered with Amazon to sell cars through the e-commerce site.

The deal comes as new car prices hit a record high in September, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. The average American new car buyer paid $50,080 that month, marking an all-time high. The average new car price has since dropped below $50,000, according to the provider of auto industry insights.