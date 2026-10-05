Food pantry opens for students and families in Southfield

Southfield Public Schools, Oakland County and Ballmer Group leaders celebrated the opening of a new food pantry Monday, providing students' families with access to food, household essentials and additional support services.

Located at the Kennedy Learning Center, the pantry is open to households and staff members of Southfield Public Schools. District leaders say the goal is to address food insecurity while removing barriers that can impact a student's ability to learn and succeed in the classroom.

The pantry is an extension of the partnership between Southfield Public Schools and Oakland County's Oakland Connects program, which helps residents access resources such as housing assistance, transportation, health insurance, job training and mental health services.

Oakland County Deputy Executive Madiha Tariq said the collaboration is focused on making services easier for residents to access and helping families overcome challenges that stand in the way of success.

"This is not just about crisis management. This is about helping people attain their dreams," Tariq said. "When families are supported, and they have access to reliable foods, students are better positioned to learn and thrive."

Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green said the pantry was designed with community feedback in mind, stocking culturally relevant foods alongside household necessities including toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, shampoo and other hygiene products.

"We wanted to ensure that the items that we had have the maximum nutritional value but also the cultural relevance of the items," Martin-Green said. "We were intentional in speaking with our stakeholders to find out what are the types of things that you need."

In addition to providing food and toiletries, the pantry serves as a connection point for families seeking additional assistance.

"We can provide some additional support regarding health insurance, transportation, housing and utilities, food assistance, job training, mental health and overall wraparound supports," Martin-Green said.

District leaders said food insecurity is more than a family issue; it is an education issue. They say students who are worried about where their next meal will come from often struggle to focus in the classroom.

The pantry was created in less than a year. The effort is supported by a three-year, $4.6 million grant from Ballmer Group, which helps fund community health workers and mental health navigators serving families in the Southfield and Hazel Park school districts.

Officials say they hope the pantry will become a long-term resource for families while helping students arrive at school ready to learn.

"When families are supported, we strengthen our classrooms," Martin-Green said. "And when we strengthen our classrooms, we strengthen our schools and our community."