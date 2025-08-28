Florida man heads to trial in violent Shelby Township gym carjacking, kidnapping

24-year-old man found tied up after allegedly being kidnapped from Metro Detroit gym

A Florida man is heading to trial in connection with the violent carjacking and kidnapping of a man outside a Lifetime Fitness in Macomb County.

Xavier Gardner, 31, was bound over to trial Wednesday on one count each of carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, first-degree home invasion, and conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, as well as three counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors accuse Gardner and five others of carjacking a man at gunpoint outside Lifetime Fitness in Shelby Township on Oct. 23, 2023. Gardner and others allegedly restrained the man in his vehicle, drove away, and tortured him before driving to his home and entering the residence, prosecutors said.

Sterling Heights police responded to the gym where the alleged carjacking occurred before going to the victim's home.

Investigators say Gardner fled the state before being located months later and extradited from Florida.

"The charges against this defendant reflect allegations of significant criminal conduct. We will continue to pursue and prosecute each individual alleged to have been involved in this case to the fullest extent of the law. We will work tirelessly to ensure that those who break the law are held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Gardner will be arraigned on Sept. 18.

Four other suspects will soon stand trial. Prosecutors say Angel Andujar-Ruiz, Angel Pantoja, Renado Coleman and Romeo Osorio are scheduled for trial on Oct. 28.

A sixth suspect is currently facing federal charges in Florida.