Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do.

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: Detroit

For the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.

During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk the carpet between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m.

Organizers said fans with tickets should plan to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. for a special opening show.

Motor City Comic Con: Novi

It's been more than a decade since the last time Motor City Comic Con held two events in one year, but organizers said they are excited to re-introduce their fall edition.

Attractions are family-friendly and include autographs, cosplay contest, makeup demonstrations, a Hocus Pocus screening, artist alley and more.

Organizers said celebrity guest appearances are expected to include: Arthur Darvill, Karen Gillan, Alex Kingston, Matt Smith, Alice Cooper, Anna Jay, Loretta Swit and many more.

Adult admission is $35 for Friday or Sunday, $40 for Saturday or $85 for the weekend. Child passes are $10 a day or $20 for the weekend. Kids can enter for free on Sunday.

Find the event at Suburban Collection Showplace.

Oct. 14-16

ICYMI - 🔥#ChristopherSabat and #SeanSchemmel are coming to #MotorCityComicCon this weekend! 💥You know them as the... Posted by Motor City Comic Con on Thursday, October 13, 2022

National Fetch Day with the Detroit Pistons: Detroit

The Detroit Pistons is hosting a National Fetch Day party and they're bringing adoptable dogs to fans to meet. There will be free gear and games.

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control will be bringing the adoptable dogs.

The event is free to attend but organizers suggest pre-registering for an easier check-in experience and a chance to win tickets to the Pistons home opener on Oct. 19.

Oct. 25: Noon to 4 p.m.

Is that a giant hat or a tiny dog? We may never know. What we do know is the Detroit Pistons are hosting a block party... Posted by Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Pig & Whiskey: Ferndale

The 12th annual outdoor festival celebrates BBQ, whiskey, and music. Organizers said entry and music shows are free.

Musical guests include Lyons, Ibibio Sound Machine, Tunde Olaniran, Canfield, Handgrenades, twin deer, Royal Sweers, and more.

As for food and whiskey, guests can expect to see Detroit BBQ Company, Fistful of Bourbon, House of Mac, Kurvball Whiskey, Real Taco Express, Old Forester, and more.

Organizers said all are welcome, but only 21 and older can drink.

Find the festival at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Troy Street

Oct. 14-16

Pig & Whiskey

Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo: Royal Oak

Grab your cauldrons and costumes, it's time for the annual Spooky Spirits.

Guests can expect themed specialty cocktails and classic spirits, live entertainment, a haunted trail, access to the zoo's habitats, themed photo opportunities, and more.

Organizers said proceeds from the event support the Detroit Zoo's mission of Celebrating and Saving Wildlife and Wild Places.

Ticket prices range from $85 to $30.

Oct. 14

