Detroit Pistons, Animal Care to celebrate National Fetch Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Care and the Detroit Pistons are teaming up for National Fetch Day on October 15th. It's a free event and is happening from 12-4pm at the Pistons Performance Center.

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (FoDACC) will be bringing adoptable dogs to the event, just in case you are in need of a forever friend! FoDACC is asking if you plan to adopt a dog at the event, just bring family members to the event, and not any current pets. Shelter dogs need time to adjust and any introductions to current pets should be done several days after adoption.

You can bring your family, friends and furry friends for some awesome fetch games! Plus, guests can expect lots of free Chuckit! gear and if you happen to be the first 100 attendees to arrive, you will receive a premium Chuckit! fetch pack, while supplies last.

You can find the pre-registration form here for a quick check-in experience. Plus, if you pre-register you are entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets for the Pistons home opener on October 19!