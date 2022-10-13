Detroit Zoo to host after-hours "Spooky Spirits" event for adults

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting "Spooky Spirits," a Halloween-themed, after-hours event for adults.

The event is happening on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m.

This is the third event in the Zoo's "After Hours 21+ Event Series" and will include fall-themed events and entertainment to celebrate Halloween.

Zoo officials said guests can expect the following at the event:

Complimentary welcome drink provided by Griffin Claw Brewing Company

Costume contests with "fang-tastic" prizes

A haunted trail sure to give you goosebumps!

Halloween-themed face painting

A selection of themed specialty cocktails, as well as classic spirits

Live entertainment

Animal habitat chats

Themed photo opportunities

The general admission ticket is $50 and includes admission to the event, six tastings, and unlimited access to the Zoo's habitats.

There is also a designated driver ticket that is $30. Zoo officials say people with this ticket are not permitted to drink. This ticket includes unlimited soft drinks.

For a map of the event, visit here.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit here.