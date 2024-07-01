First lady Jill Biden to visit Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan this week, following the first presidential debate of the year.

The first lady is set to arrive at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, according to her office.

While in Michigan, Dr. Biden will first participate in an event on Wednesday in Middleville that highlights the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer nutrition programs for kids.

After that, she will visit the Hidden Helpers summer camp in Middleville as part of her Joining Forces initiative. She's visiting the camp to show her support for "military-connected children of wounded, ill or injured service members or veterans," according to her office.

Then, later that same day, the first lady will head to Traverse City for a community event.

Dr. Biden also visited Michigan in May, when she and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff made multiple campaign stops to meet with community members.

This visit comes after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season. Following the debate, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the difference between the two men "could not be clearer."

A recent CBS News poll shows that voters have doubts about Biden's ability to campaign for the 2024 presidential election after the debate.

Both the president and the former president have made several visits to Michigan this year to garner support from voters in the key battleground state.

Trump was most recently in Michigan last month, when he hosted a roundtable at 180 Church in Detroit, before addressing a crowd at the "People's Convention" of Turning Point Action. It was the former president's first visit to Michigan following his "hush money" conviction.

Mr. Biden was most recently in Detroit when he spoke at the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner on May 19.