First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make multiple campaign stops in Michigan this week.

Biden and Emhoff will kick off the tour on Thursday in Marquette before giving remarks at a community event with the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, according to a news release.

On Friday, they are scheduled to return to Sault Ste. Marie to join a community listening session about health care and tour the Soo Locks to discuss President Biden's Investing in America Agenda.

Biden and Emhoff will attend another political event on Friday in Midland.

Their Michigan tour will end on Saturday in Detroit, where they will deliver remarks.

Biden is also planning to visit New York on Saturday.

In addition to the first lady's visit to Michigan, President Biden is expected to speak at the 69th annual NACCP Fight Freedom Dinner in Detroit on May 19.