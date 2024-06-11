Trump to hold campaign event in Detroit this weekend in first Michigan visit post-conviction

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Michigan this week for the first time since his "hush money" conviction.

Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion at Detroit's 180 Church, located at 13660 Stansbury Avenue, at 4 p.m. June 15. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

The former president is also scheduled to give another speech in Detroit this weekend at the People Convention held by Turning Point Action. The conservative organization's mission is "to embolden the conservative base through grassroots activism and provide voters with the necessary resources to elect true conservative leaders," according to its website.

No further information about the roundtable or who will be participating has been announced at this time.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Detroit to listen to members of the community," the former president's campaign said in a news release. "Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Detroit and the State of Michigan."

President Biden and Trump have both visited Michigan multiple times this year to garner votes in the swing state ahead of the November election. The former president last visited Michigan in May, which marked his third visit to the state in 2024. He spoke in Grand Rapids and focused his discussion on immigration.

This is his first visit to the state since he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his "hush money" criminal trial.

Mr. Biden was most recently in Detroit on May 19 when he spoke at the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the city Saturday night for the Michigan Democratic Party's annual Legacy dinner.

Trump and Mr. Biden remain neck and neck nationally and in battleground states, with a majority saying the former president's conviction does not impact their decision, according to a recent CBS News poll. The poll also found that in battleground states, Democrats and Republicans are equally likely to say they will definitely vote in the election.