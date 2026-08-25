1 person escapes safely as fire engulfs two homes on Burlingame Street

One person escaped safely as a fire spread from a neighboring house to their home on Burlingame Street in Detroit, firefighters say.

Crews were called early Tuesday to a duplex fire in the neighborhood. While firefighters were unable to search inside because the home was fully engulfed by then, neighbors told first responders that no one lived there.

In the meantime, the fire spread to the duplex next door, where one person lived. That person was able to get out safely.

Detroit Fire Department responded to a fire early Aug. 25, 2026, that involved two homes on Burlingame Street. CBS News Detroit

There was a large response from firefighters and support teams at the site, located between Lodge Freeway (M-10) and Rosa Parks Boulevard. DTE crews were also on scene.

There were no reported injuries to either firefighters or area residents.

Crews remained on scene for hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.