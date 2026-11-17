The Detroit Fire Department said a passerby called 911 at about 8:40 p.m. Monday to report the fire in the 12700 block of Appoline Street. This location is south of Interstate 96, near Meyers Road.

The first firefighters were on scene about 4 minutes and 30 seconds after the call, the department said. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.