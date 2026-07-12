2 men arrested after forced entry and fire at cannabis dispensary in Monroe Township

Two men are in custody after a forced entry and fire at Dacut Cannabis Company in Monroe Township, Michigan, early Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy responded to the dispensary at 14921 Laplaisance Rd. after a dispatcher received a call around 2:09 a.m. about an alarm that went off at the establishment. According to the agency, the deputy saw a broken window and flames inside the store.

Firefighters with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

"It was determined that two suspects forced entry into the building and poured an accelerant inside before igniting it and fleeing on foot," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The two men, ages 24 and 25, were arrested after law enforcement found them hiding near the dispensary while searching the area, according to officials. The individuals, from Detroit, were then taken to the Monroe County Jail. Charges against them are pending.

Officials have yet to disclose the extent of damage caused by the incident.