Fiery crash closes Ford Road near I-275 in Canton, police say

Police in Canton, Michigan, are on the scene of a fiery crash involving a car and a semi-truck in the area of Ford Road and Haggerty Road, near Interstate 275, in Wayne County.

The intersection is closed for initial investigation, Canton Police posted on social media at about 12:51 p.m. Wednesday.

"Due to the severity of the incident, the intersection is closed in all directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to manage the scene and ensure public safety," police said. "Please use alternate routes until notified of the intersection re-opening."

Ahmad Bajjey/CBS Detroit

The Canton Fire Department is also on scene.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert that the exit ramps at I-275 and Ford Road are temporarily closed as a result of the crash. MDOT traffic reports are at the MI Drive website.

Ahmad Bajjey/CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.