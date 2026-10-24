Over 2,000 grams of fentanyl seized as result of probe into Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization

More than 2,000 grams of fentanyl and smaller amounts of cocaine and prescription pills were seized by law enforcement Tuesday as a result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police said.

Detectives with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team had been investigating the organization over the last six months. Officials said the team seized 2,047 grams of fentanyl, 513 grams of cocaine, 46 grams of prescription pills and over $4,000 in cash and arrested "multiple suspects" after executing multiple search warrants in Detroit and Troy on Tuesday.

Drugs, prescription pills and cash seized by the Michigan State Police on Oct. 20, 2026, as a result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Metro Detroit area. Michigan State Police

"Investigations like these demonstrate the importance of proactive police work, strong partnerships, and the continued commitment to disrupting drug trafficking operations throughout Metro Detroit," the Michigan State Police said in a social media post on X Thursday.

The Hamtramck Police Department and Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team assisted the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, according to the state law enforcement agency.