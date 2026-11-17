Residents of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana may notice a brief interruption in radio and television programming on Tuesday afternoon. This is for a scheduled test of the Emergency Alert System.

The nationwide test is expected to start at about 2:20 p.m. Eastern time and last for about a minute.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message. The message will state that this is only a test and that no action is required by the public.

The operational test is meant to help federal authorities identify and fix potential issues ahead of any actual emergency, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Cameron Hamilton said.

If the test cannot be conducted on November 17, the backup date is December 3.

For more information, go to the 2026 Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test webpage on FEMA.gov.

Officials from the City of Detroit, Farmington Hills and Oakland County Emergency Management are among the local agencies in Southeast Michigan that issued notices ahead of time to let the public know about the test schedule.