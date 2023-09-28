Thousands of cantaloupes sold in 19 states recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Cantaloupe recall over salmonella contamination Thousands of cantaloupes recalled over possible salmonella contamination 00:20

Thousands of whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Eagle Produce, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is doing a voluntary recall of 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe after the fruits were tested in a distribution center by the FDA, the agency said in a news release.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., the FDA said.

The products subject to the recall include Kandy Produce whole cantaloupes with the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901,797900 and 804918, according to the FDA.

"Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them," the FDA said. "Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider."

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported illnesses in connection to the recall.

Salmonella bacteria cause around 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.