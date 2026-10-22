Man found shot to death inside car in Detroit, police say

A man was found dead, suffering from a gunshot wound, in a vehicle in Detroit, local police say.

Detroit Police officers responded at about 1 a.m. Thursday to the 5000 block of Holcomb in Detroit, and discovered the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to police, medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

There is no suspect information at this time; local police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.